$0.78 EPS Expected for Multi-Color Co. (LABL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Multi-Color reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Multi-Color’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LABL stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $890.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,803,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

