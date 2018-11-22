$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 434,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,129. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,346,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

