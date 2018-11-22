$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $891.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 495,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply