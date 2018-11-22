$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $891.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 495,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

