$1.26 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in WESCO International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 459,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,943. WESCO International has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

