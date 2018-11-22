$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

EA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $278,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,507,712.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,750 shares of company stock worth $12,072,643. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,422,000 after buying an additional 2,339,158 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $569,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,732.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,463 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 926,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $91,323,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

