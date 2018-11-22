$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.91. United Continental posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on United Continental from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $91.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,015. United Continental has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Continental by 19.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Continental by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Continental by 7.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

