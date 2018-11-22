10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 11,942 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,183,000 after buying an additional 474,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,901,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,242,000 after buying an additional 928,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In other news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $499,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,541.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,031 shares of company stock worth $46,738,909. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

