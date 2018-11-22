10,000 Shares in Antero Resources Corp (AR) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “10,000 Shares in Antero Resources Corp (AR) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/10000-shares-in-antero-resources-corp-ar-purchased-by-sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.