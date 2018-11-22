14,126 Shares in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Purchased by BBT Capital Management LLC

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,035 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 667,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $224,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qorvo to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/14126-shares-in-qorvo-inc-qrvo-purchased-by-bbt-capital-management-llc.html.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.