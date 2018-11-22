150,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,096,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/150000-shares-in-kinross-gold-co-kgc-acquired-by-fosun-international-ltd.html.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.