17,432 Shares in Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 161,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.3% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 110,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,413,521 shares of company stock worth $100,222,814 in the last three months. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s Inc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

