$220.10 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $220.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.10 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $216.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $849.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.23 million to $851.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $881.39 million, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $891.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of BLKB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 181,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,174.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $261,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

