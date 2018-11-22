2,500 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,741,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,109,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,367,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,823,000 after buying an additional 627,041 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 102,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 70,054 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 836,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,051,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

RY stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

