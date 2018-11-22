28,140 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 72,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 135.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $82,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $658.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

