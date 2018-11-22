$29.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to post $29.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.46 billion and the lowest is $22.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $90.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.61 billion to $101.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.00 billion to $158.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

MPC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. 6,438,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,324. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,740,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,997,000 after purchasing an additional 941,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,513,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,168,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,156,000 after purchasing an additional 487,626 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,307.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 810,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

