3,087 Shares in Vulcan Materials (VMC) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,102,000 after acquiring an additional 562,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,359,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,373 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 823,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of VMC opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, Chairman J Thomas Hill purchased 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

