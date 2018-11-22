3,395 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

