$348.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $348.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.80 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $313.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 253,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,454. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 3,441 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.63 per share, for a total transaction of $349,708.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,009. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,270,000 after purchasing an additional 334,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,894,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 70,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,182,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.