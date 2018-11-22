$35.17 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $35.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $29.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $131.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $131.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $149.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 76,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $615.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $18.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

