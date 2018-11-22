3,590 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,149 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 945,045 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,768,000 after acquiring an additional 692,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

