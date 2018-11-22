3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

