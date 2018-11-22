3M Co (MMM) Stake Lessened by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $414,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 221.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $198.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

