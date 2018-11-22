$6.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $6.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.91 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $35.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.05 billion to $37.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

DE stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

