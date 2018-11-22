$663.64 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $663.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.19 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $604.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.13. 310,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,511,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,698,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 32,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $3,652,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,817 shares in the company, valued at $162,648,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,094 shares of company stock worth $35,144,207 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

