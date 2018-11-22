7,280 Shares in Deluxe Co. (DLX) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 143,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In related news, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

