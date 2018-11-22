888 Holdings Public (888) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 306 ($4.00) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note published on Monday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.26) on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 232.25 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

