A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after buying an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,936,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

