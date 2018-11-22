AAC (AAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.70

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 471476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.21 million. AAC had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AAC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAC by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAC by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AAC by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

