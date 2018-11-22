Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.25. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,904 shares of company stock valued at $836,008. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

