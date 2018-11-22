Abbot Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,035.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21,298.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/abbot-financial-management-inc-takes-position-in-international-game-technology-plc-igt.html.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.