Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/abbrea-capital-llc-boosts-position-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.