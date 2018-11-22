AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,109.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $86.15 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

