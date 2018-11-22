Ability (ABIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.82. Ability shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 33413168 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ability stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ability at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Ability Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

