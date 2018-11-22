AC Immune (ACIU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ACIU stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.67 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.09. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 146.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after buying an additional 1,166,524 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

