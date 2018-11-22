Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Albireo Pharma worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $167,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/acadian-asset-management-llc-acquires-3868-shares-of-albireo-pharma-inc-albo.html.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.