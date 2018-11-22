Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 36,126 Shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 741.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Phoenix New Media from $7.60 to $8.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts forecast that Phoenix New Media Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 36,126 Shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/acadian-asset-management-llc-buys-36126-shares-of-phoenix-new-media-ltd-feng.html.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.