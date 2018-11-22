Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

