Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,198 Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ciena by 12.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ciena from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $48,979.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,275 shares of company stock worth $2,499,320. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

