Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Receives $56.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

XLRN stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 192,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,570. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $59,835,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after buying an additional 175,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

