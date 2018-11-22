Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.98 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

