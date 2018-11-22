ACChain One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (ACC)

ACChain (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, ACChain has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One ACChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ACChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACChain alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00741162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009173 BTC.

ACChain Coin Profile

ACChain (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. ACChain’s official Twitter account is @getadcoin. ACChain’s official website is www.acchain.org. The Reddit community for ACChain is /r/ACCHAIN_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ACChain

ACChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.