AceD Reaches Market Cap of $118,266.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $118,266.00 and $264.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,536 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,674 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

