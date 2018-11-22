AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Trading Up 11.1% After Insider Buying Activity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 5,221,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 1,452,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Specifically, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,451.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

The stock has a market cap of $188.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

