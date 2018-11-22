Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 on December 21st

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PEO opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

