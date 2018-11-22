Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,171,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $565,496,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $165.68 and a 12-month high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

