ADT (ADT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ADT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ADT had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $55,009,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in ADT by 5,041.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,565,779 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 1,535,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADT by 211.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,547,986 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 1,051,065 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADT by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 575,829 shares in the last quarter.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

