AdultChain (XXX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One AdultChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, AdultChain has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. AdultChain has a total market cap of $80,093.00 and $108.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdultChain alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005704 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003592 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About AdultChain

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 48,728,460 coins and its circulating supply is 43,728,425 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.