Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.
In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
