AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 1964011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get AEGON alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEGON in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AEGON (AEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.69” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/aegon-aeg-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-5-69.html.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.