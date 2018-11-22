Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from rise in revenues and growth in assets under management (AUM), partly offset by higher expenses. The use of high debt by the company might limit its flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance. Also, the presence of substantial intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, the company remains well positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships, diverse product mix, focus on strengthening its retail market operations and improving AUM.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

